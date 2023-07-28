Bronny James: 911 Call Made To Save LeBron’s Son’s Life Urges Help To ‘Get An Ambulance Here Now’

“We need an ambulance immediately,” says the caller who made the 911 call after Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday (July 24). In the audio obtained by TMZ, the caller is frantic and worried that Bronny is about to die, urging the 911 dispatcher, “Get an ambulance here now!” The fear in the caller’s voice is undeniable, and the dispatcher does his best to calm them down. After instructing the caller to stay by Bronny’s side, the dispatcher assures that the paramedics are on the way.

Bronny collapsed during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center. It’s unclear what caused the cardiac episode, though CNN reported that Bronny underwent a heart scan months before the episode, and he was in perfect health. The dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, details that someone was “unconscious” at the rescue site.

However, doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said he was alert by the time he arrived, which is a tribute to the first responders who aided Bronny at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.

Bronny was discharged from the hospital on July 27. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” read the statement on the hospital’s website. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

In LeBron’s first public statement since his eldest son’s terrifying health scare, the NBA champion thanked all the fans who offered their love and support during this time. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful,” he said in his Tweet, grateful for the endless supply of public support and love following this terrifying moment. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”