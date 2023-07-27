Amy Poehler Wears Baywatch Red Bathing Suit While Splashing In The Waves In Vacation Video

Amy Poehler got wet ‘n wild in her latest TikTok video! The comedian and actress, 51, shared a video of herself on Wednesday, July 26 having a ball as she splashed around in the ocean in a red one-piece that gave Baywatch vibes. In the fun video, which can be seen below, the Parks and Recreation alum plunged backward into the water four different times as the lyrics, “Here comes the hurricane, b****!” played in the background. With each jump, Amy lifted her right leg high into the sky like a gymnastics pro.

Amy did not caption the video, letting her smile do the talking. Some more talking was done in the comment section, though, when fans praised her for the hilarious post. “the pointed toes … thank you for always making me smile even on rough days!!!” one fan commented. Amy saw the comment and decided to give the user some encouraging words. “You got this,” she replied. “Amy you’re the best!” another added. “What was the thought process behind this?” Replying to the fan’s question, the former Saturday Night Live cast member wrote, “I just love TikTok”. Fair enough! A third viewer told Amy her “last kick was it,” and she happily agreed, saying, “Best one,” in reply.

Another recent post of Amy’s pleased fans as well. She took to TikTok on July 16 and used the aging filter, which shows the person on camera what they may look like decades from now. While Kylie Jenner was not happy with her outcome, Amy called herself “lucky” to look that beautiful as an older woman in the future. Once again, her comment section was flooded with praise. “you slay no matter what,” one person wrote. In reply to a user that exclaimed, “May we all be!”, Amy wrote, “Aging is a privilege”. Yet another impressed fan added, “you will never understand your amazing and positive impact on people”. How sweet!

Amy has been lying low lately, but she’s getting ready to embark on the second leg of her comedy tour with her partner-in-crime, longtime bestie, and frequent collaborator, Tina Fey. Their show, titled the “Restless Leg Tour,” added a lineup of cities to the schedule, from Philadelphia to Cleveland to Las Vegas and beyond, earlier this summer. Their second leg will kick off in September and finish off in Philadelphia at The Met in December.

In a statement released when the original tour was announced, the dynamic duo joked, “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Until then, Amy seems right at home stealing the hearts of her fans on TikTok.