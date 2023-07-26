Michael J. Fox Reunites With Christopher Lloyd & More ‘Back To The Future’ Stars At Gala: Photos

The cast of Back to the Future reunited for a special Broadway event commemorating the upcoming musical version of the 1985 film on Tuesday. Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) reunited with costars Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baine) at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York ahead of an Aug. 3 opening date for Back to the Future: The Musical. The terrific-looking trio looked like they hadn’t aged a bit, as they posed in front of the time-traveling Delorean from the 80s blockbuster.

The director and co-writer of the film, Robert Zemeckis, who is also a co-producer of the musical, was present at the event. Bob Gale, the co-creator and co-writer of the film trilogy and author of the musical’s book, also attended the gathering.

And those weren’t the only Hollywood heavy hitters associated with the original movie that made an appearance on Tuesday. Steven Spielberg, an executive producer of the film, was on hand to celebrate as well as iconic singer Huey Lewis, who had a cameo in the movie and provided two iconic tracks for the soundtrack (“The Power of Love” and “Back in Time,” both of which are included in the musical).

Back to the Future: The Musical appears to follow the storyline of the iconic film that made stars of its cast. According to a release, the plotline reads: “When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future.”

Tuesday’s reunion was filled with smiles, much like the one at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles in November, where Michael and Christopher were snapped together. The former teen idol, 62, was accompanied by his gorgeous wife Tracy Pollan. They posed for the shutterbugs before making their way into the event, where Michael was eventually called to stage to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his tireless efforts in researching Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

Michael married Tracy, his former Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City co-star, in 1988. The stunning actress has been by his side ever since. “She puts up with me,” Michael joked to Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t cut me any slack, which is great. She’s honest, affectionate, kind, smart and she’s just there in a pinch. She’s beautiful and I love her and she’s sexy and gorgeous.” The couple share four children: Sam, twins Aquinnah & Schuyler and Esme.