Michael J. Fox Reunites With Christopher Lloyd & More ‘Back To The Future’ Stars At Gala: Photos

Michael J. Fox was joined by costar Lea Thompson at a Broadway soiree ahead of the 'Back to the Future: The Musical' opening.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 26, 2023 12:42PM EDT
View gallery
Michael J. Fox attends the 19th annual "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" Michael J. Fox Foundation event at the New York Hilton, NY, November 16, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart 'Back To The Future: The Musical' Broadway Gala Performance, New York, USA - 25 Jul 2023
Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Schuyler Frances Fox and Aquinnah Kathleen Fox 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards, New York, USA - 06 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The cast of Back to the Future reunited for a special Broadway event commemorating the upcoming musical version of the 1985 film on Tuesday. Michael J. Fox  (Marty McFly) reunited with costars Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baine) at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York ahead of an Aug. 3 opening date for Back to the Future: The Musical.  The terrific-looking trio looked like they hadn’t aged a bit, as they posed in front of the time-traveling Delorean from the 80s blockbuster.

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Michael J. Fox at the ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ gala in July 2023. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The director and co-writer of the film, Robert Zemeckis, who is also a co-producer of the musical, was present at the event. Bob Gale, the co-creator and co-writer of the film trilogy and author of the musical’s book, also attended the gathering.

And those weren’t the only Hollywood heavy hitters associated with the original movie that made an appearance on Tuesday. Steven Spielberg, an executive producer of the film, was on hand to celebrate as well as iconic singer Huey Lewis, who had a cameo in the movie and provided two iconic tracks for the soundtrack (“The Power of Love” and “Back in Time,” both of which are included in the musical).

Back to the Future: The Musical appears to follow the storyline of the iconic film that made stars of its cast. According to a release, the plotline reads: “When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future.”

The terrific-looking trio looked like they hadn’t aged a bit, as they posed in front of the time-traveling Delorean from the 80s blockbuster. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Tuesday’s reunion was filled with smiles, much like the one at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles in November, where Michael and Christopher were snapped together. The former teen idol, 62, was accompanied by his gorgeous wife Tracy Pollan. They posed for the shutterbugs before making their way into the event, where Michael was eventually called to stage to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his tireless efforts in researching Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

Michael married Tracy, his former Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City co-star, in 1988. The stunning actress has been by his side ever since. “She puts up with me,” Michael joked to Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t cut me any slack, which is great. She’s honest, affectionate, kind, smart and she’s just there in a pinch. She’s beautiful and I love her and she’s sexy and gorgeous.” The couple share four children: Sam, twins Aquinnah & Schuyler and Esme.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad