‘Back to the Future’ Cast Looks Amazing In Reunion Selfie 38 Years After Original Film

Lea Thompson gave Back to the Future fans some quality content with her Feb. 19 Instagram post! The actress shared several photos of the cast getting together for a FAN EXPO in Portland, Oregon. She posted a variety of different selfies with her co-stars from the 1985 film, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Thomas F. Wilson. The cast was all smiles as they posed for the group shot to give those who couldn’t make the event a taste of the fun!

“Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Lea wrote, alongside the Instagram handles of her co-stars. “So many fun fan moments too and a llama.”

Michael posted about the event on his Instagram Story, as well. “I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads.” Back to the Future premiered in 1985, followed by Part II in 1989 and Part III in 1990.

Lea’s carousel of footage also featured some videos, as well as a giant shot with the crowd who showed up to support and meet the cast. She also posed in front of her signing booth. There were some images from backstage and behind the scenes, as well.

Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the franchise, also reunited with Christopher, who played “Doc” Brown, at the Governors Awards in November. The men attended the event with their respective wives, but fans were excited to see them both walking the red carpet. Christopher has been married to Lisa Loiacono, who was his real estate agent, since 2016, while Michael has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988.

At the Governors Awards, Michael was honored for his Parkinson’s Disease research. He was diagnosed with the disease more than 30 years ago when he was just 29 years old. Michael received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the November event.