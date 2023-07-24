Britney Spears Finally Meets Lance Bass’s ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Babies: ‘I’m A New Auntie’

Britney Spears, 41, recently had a chance to meet Lance Bass‘ cute one-year-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James and she couldn’t help but gush over them! The singer, whose team apparently didn’t allow her to meet them in the past, took to Twitter to share two new photos of herself posing with the kids as well as the 44-year-old NSYNC alum and her husband Sam Asghari, and shared an excited caption. “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” her words read.

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

In the snapshots, Britney wore a long-sleeved red top with patterns and white shorts. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to her look. Lance wore a Hawaiian style blue, white, and pink button-down top and gray pants, and Sam wore a light blue denim jacket over a black top and dark green pants with a black baseball cap. The twins wore their summery tops and bottoms as they held toys and looked at the camera.

The adorable photos come after Lance said Britney’s team previously stopped her from meeting his kids. “She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that,” he told his guest and music manager Johnny Wright on a June episode of his podcast, Frosted Tips. His husband, Michael Turchin, further explained that her “people don’t follow through,” and “refused” to put him in contact with her. Lance then said he had to communicate with her in a “strange” way that involved talking “through people.”

It was also recently revealed that Britney and Lance are actually distantly related, as a sixth cousin, once removed, on a 2021 episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series. “Are you kidding me? … This is amazing. Oh my gosh!” he said on the show. “Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well, now I’m related to the queen of pop!”

“That is so crazy though, ’cause, I mean, I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time she’s been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool,” he continued. “For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”