Lance Bass & Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins: Violet Betty & Alexander James

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are dads! The former NSYNC singer, 42, and his actor husband, 34, have welcomed their first children together, a set of boy-girl twins named Violet Betty and Alexander James on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Lance announced the news one day after the twins’ arrivals on Instagram with photos of their birth certificates.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Lance captioned the post. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The couple, who wed in 2014, announced they were expecting twins in a delightful horror film spoof shared on TikTok in June, revealing that the babies will be coming this fall. The video paid homage to horror classics, including Poltergeist and, obviously, The Shining.

The joyous addition to the Bass-Turchin family comes after a difficult surrogacy journey for the couple over the last several years, one that involved a miscarriage, multiple IVF treatments, and nine donors. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the troubles. Through it all, though, Lance and Michael’s hope never wavered.

After revealing that their surrogate lost their baby boy at eight weeks last March, Lance told PEOPLE in May 2020 that he and Michael were not “giving up” on starting their family. “We realized it’s so common,” he told the outlet. “We’re trying not to get discouraged. The process has been so long.” In a separate interview with the outlet following the happy news that they were expecting in June, the couple reflected on their journey.

“Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited,” Lance said. “And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family. You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them.”

The singer also opened up about the decision to have twins, revealing that Michael is one half a boy-girl twin, which inspired their decision to go for a set. “He just loved that experience,” Lance told the outlet. “I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, ‘Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.’ It was a no-brainer!”

Congratulations to the happy parents!