Lance Bass Reveals New Surrogacy Struggles In Quarantine After Latest Miscarriage: We’ve Had ‘Bad Luck’ 

Lance Bass is opening up about his journey to hopefully becoming a father alongside husband Michael Turchin. While he says quarantine hasn’t helped their surrogacy progress, the couple is hopeful good news will arrive soon.

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin, who tied the knot in December 2014, experienced a miscarriage in March — the couple’s ninth attempt at parenthood via an egg donor. Though, the NSYNC alum, 41, and husband, who tied the knot in December 2014, experienced a miscarriage in March — the couple’s ninth attempt at parenthood via an egg donor. Though, thealum, 41, isn’t giving up on his dream of becoming a dad. Lance is more than ready for the adventure that still lies ahead.

“The adventure I am looking forward to in life next is being a Dad. I think that is going to completely change my life — all your priorities completely change and I think I am ready for that right now,” he told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview ahead of this Friday’s EMAs, in which he will serve as host.

“We have been working on it for a few years,” Lance said of his journey to baby with his husband Michael, admitting, “[We] haven’t had the best luck.”

Though, Lance and Michael are still moving forward with their surrogacy process. “Hopefully soon we will have some good news, but this quarantine has not helped at all with the process. We just have run into bad luck here and there, but we are getting closer,” he revealed.

Lance went on to recall the couple’s miscarriage in March, which resulted in the loss of their baby boy at just eight weeks. “Unfortunately we just lost a surrogate and now we have to find another,” he said, explaining that if the couple finds a new surrogate “we can then get pregnant.”

We’re wishing Lance and Michael all the best in their journey to fatherhood. See more of Lance on Friday, August 21, when he hosts the EMA Awards (Environmental Media Association) at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST on the official EMAs YouTube and Facebook pages.