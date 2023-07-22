America Ferrera Admits She Doesn’t Mind Going ‘A Few Days’ Without Showering

View gallery

America Ferrera, 39, admitted she has a unique guilty pleasure, during one of her latest interviews. The actress sat down with some of her Barbie costars, including Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon, and the movie’s director, Greta Gerwig, for a Vanity Fair segment that tested their knowledge about each other, and admitted she loves not showering for a “few days” if she can. The admission came after the group was trying to guess her answer.

“No, it’s not food related,” Greta said when guessing whether or not her guilty pleasure has to do with food. “I bet like a massage or something. Self care.”

“Or looking on [real estate company Redfin’s website] and fantasizing about other lives,” Kate added, before America responded with, “No, I don’t feel guilty about any of those things. But my guilty pleasure would be — I’m going to regret saying this — it’s not showering for a few days.”

America’s unexpected answer surprised her fellow stars. “What? I never would have expected that,” Margot said.

Despite America’s unique answer to her guilty pleasure, the beauty seemed to have fun playing the question-filled game. “Oh my god, this is like a fever dream I had once,” she said at one point. Some of the other things she revealed during the segment was her favorite cocktail, which is a spicy mezcal margarita, and her childhood icon, who is singer Better Midler.

The fun moment with America and her costars happened in the midst of their promo for Barbie. Unlike many of the other women in the film, she doesn’t play a Barbie doll. Instead, she plays one of the real-life humans alongside other notable stars like Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou. Her character works at Mattel, the company that produces the Barbie dolls.