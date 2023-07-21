Daniel Radcliffe Joins SAG-AFTRA Strike With Newborn Baby & Partner Erin Darke: Photos

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike not slowing down, Daniel Radcliffe joined in with his fellow union members to protest on Friday (July 21), and he wasn’t alone. Daniel, 33, brought along his three-month-old son while he and his longtime partner (and fellow actor), Erin Darke, walked with their fellow protestors. Erin, 38, carried a sign while she and Daniel picketed, while the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star carried their baby in a papoose.

Erin sported a white SAG-AFTRA t-shirt and dark shorts. She shielded her face from the late-July sun with a green hat and sunglasses. Danielle also wore a cap while he walked in a light-blue shirt and jeans. He kept his baby close to his chest and covered the little one’s head with a white bucket hat. This appearance came three months after Daniel and Erin were spotted pushing a baby stroller through the streets of NYC, seemingly confirming the arrival of their new family member.

Daniel and Erin have been together since hitting it off on the set of 2012’s Kill Your Darlings. The two were scripted to do a sex scene together, and they found that their chemistry continued after the cameras started rolling. “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he joked in a 2020 interview. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

SAG-AFTRA announced on July 13 that its members were going on strike. The labor union represents about 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, and the strike came after discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organization representing the major motion picture studios, fell apart.

“We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher when announcing the strike, per TODAY. “Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us, as well as other labor unions. Because, at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized, disrespected, and dishonored. The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, and AI. This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth.”

SAG-AFTRA’s strike began two months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced it would strike over similar demands: better pair, better working conditions, fairer contracts that address the rise of AI, and better residuals. The last time the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike simultaneously was in 1960.

The last SAG-AFTRA strike lasted for three months. At the start of the strike, Drescher accused the AMPTP of refusing to “meaningfully engage” on some topics and refusing to engage in others. The AMPTP blamed the union for the strike, saying they offered “historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more.” (h/t The Hollywood Reporter).