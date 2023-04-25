Daniel Radcliffe Seemingly Welcomes 1st Child With Erin Darke As He’s Seen Pushing Stroller In New Photos

In news that will give anyone who grew up with the Harry Potter films a gray hair or two, Daniel Radcliffe is apparently a dad! Less than a month after Daniel, 33, and his partner, Erin Darke, confirmed that they were expecting their first child, the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star was seen pushing a stroller during a walk in New York City on Monday (Apr. 24). In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Daniel mans the pram while dressed in a pair of clay-green pants, a The Thermals t-shirt, and a charcoal hoodie. The bundle of joy in the buggy – presumably, his child – was hidden by the stroller’s hood and a protective blanket.

Erin, 38, was also out for the walk. The supposedly new mother walked in loose-fitting jeans, a pair of bright orange Chelsea boots, a black shirt, and an olive-green coat. She opted for sunglasses to shield her eyes from the late-spring sunlight. She joined Daniel, who wore a protective facemask and cap, and together, the new family continued their walk through the Big Apple.

These photos come a month after Daniel’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that he and Erin were expecting. The couple was spotted walking out in NYC in March, and Erin had an obvious baby bump. It marked the first child for the couple, who have been together for over a decade.

Daniel met Erin while working on 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, the biopic where Daniel portrayed beatnik poet Allen Ginsberg. Erin played the character Gwendolyn, and Daniel reflected on meeting his love when speaking on Entertainment Weekly/People TV’s Couch Surfing in 2019. “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he said, referring to the film’s sex scene.

“That’s how we met. That was the beginning of our beautiful relationship,” said Daniel. “What’s funny is … people often say, ‘What was it like to grow up on film?’ And as far as I’m concerned, I didn’t. I was on set all the time, but all the private moments of when you grow up were off camera—apart from meeting the girl who’s the love of my life, my girlfriend. It’s genuinely preserved on film. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”