Elizabeth Banks, 49, Rocks Floral Swimsuit As She Hits The Water To ‘Stay Cool’ In Heat Wave

Elizabeth Banks looked stunning in a floral bikini while taking a dip in the ocean during the heat wave.

July 20, 2023
Elizabeth Banks has been having a blast on her vacation in Lake Como, Italy and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a black and white floral bikini while taking a dip in the ocean from her boat.

Elizabeth captioned the video, “Anniversary trip coincided w record-breaking heat so …water play.” In the quick video, you can see her low-cut black and white floral top which she paired with the matching low-rise bottoms. Aside from the video, she posted photos to her story, one of which pictured her diving into the ocean pointing to her backside and writing, “Buns brought to you by squats and good lighting.”

Elizabeth has been posting a slew of fabulous photos and videos from her Italian getaway and her outfits just keep getting better. Aside from this bikini, she also rocked a tiny red and white cherry print string bikini while walking around the porch of her hotel. In the video, Elizabeth rocked a Shoshanna bikini featuring a white triangle top with red straps and red cherry print all over it. She styled the string bikini with matching, full-coverage bottoms that tied on the sides. She styled her bikini with a linen rainbow button-down cover-up, brown sunglasses, and a tan sun hat.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Elizabeth slipped into a blue and white checkered Reformation maxi dress with flouncy sleeves for a fun day trip. She had her short blonde hair down in natural waves and she captioned the photo, “It’s not a villa, it’s an old monastery and I am worshiping the sun and wine here. Ciao.”

