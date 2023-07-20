Cardi B Spends $20,000 on a Playground Set for Her Two Kids: ‘This Is What I Work Hard For’

Cardi B, 30, provides only the best for her two kids! In a new interview with the New York Times, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper confessed to dropping $20,000 on a lavish playground set for her two kids with Offset, 31 — Kulture, who just turned 5, and Wave, who will turn two years old in September. “I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge,” she told the publication. “It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousand for it.”

While she admitted it wasn’t her “biggest purchase” ever — Cardi is known for going all-out — she said it was nonetheless an important one. “Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids,” she explained. “Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream.”

Indeed, she recently threw quite a fifth birthday bash for little Kulture — pink Birkin bag and all. Coincidentally, that gift also rings up at a cool $20,000. Undoubtedly, it’s all worth it for Cardi, who places such high importance on being a mom; and she knows she can do it all. “I could shake my a**, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” she told Vogue in 2019.

“All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the shit that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”