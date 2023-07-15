Kristen Wiig Wears A Bikini To Hang Out With Friend Sean Penn At The Beach: Photos

Kristen Wiig sported a bikini for a beach day with friend Sean Penn! The Bridesmaids star, 49, channeled the ’90s in a chocolate brown two piece as she caught up with the Flag Day actor, 62, on the shores of Los Angeles on Friday, July 14. She was spotted sitting on a beach towel and keeping her face out of the sun with a beige colored straw hat and frameless sunglasses, with a tote and sandals nearby in the images published by Page Six. The weather was perfect for a day at the beach, clocking in at the mid-80s.

Sean was also dressed for the beach as he went shirtless with a pair of olive green swim trunks and nothing else. He appeared to go for a dip in the ocean at one point before playing catch with his adorable golden retriever, who couldn’t get enough of his beach day with dad! At the end of the hangout, Kristen hugged Sean goodbye as they headed back to their respective vehicles.

Kristen’s husband Avi Rothman and Sean’s reported new girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva didn’t join the friends. It’s unclear if the Kristen and Sean headed to the beach for a planned hangout or if they were both there at the same time, leading to the impromptu catch up. Of note, Sean and Olga were on vacation in the ritzy French Riviera last week, where they were spotted in St. Tropez.

Sean and Kristen have a longstanding friendship dating back the early 2010’s when they co-starred in Secret Life of Walter Mitty. In the Ben Stiller directed flick, Ben’s Walter Mitty takes action after being on the brink of losing his job — leading to an extraordinary experience where he encounters a number of other people including Kristen and Sean’s characters. Prior to that film, Sean and Kristen were also attached to another project The Comedian per announcements in 2012, but the movie ended up going ahead without either and starring Robert De Niro.