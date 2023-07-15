Kristen Wiig Wears A Bikini To Hang Out With Friend Sean Penn At The Beach: Photos

Friends and former co-stars Kristen Wiig and Sean Penn were seen catching up on a low key beach day on July 14 alongside Sean's adorable golden retriever.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 15, 2023 4:00PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - American actress Michelle Rodriguez enjoys her vacation with friends on a boat in Saint Tropez, French Riviera, France. On the program: Swimming and sunbathing Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Torno, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - German Model Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel's Tom Kaulitz pack on the PDA during their motorboat ride out in Torno, Lake Como. They enjoyed a few drinks on the boat and set the temperatures soaring even further with a loved-up display as they kissed passionately out in the Italian sunshine as Tom when shirtless and took control of the wheel! The former Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi donned her sexy Versace two-piece bikini set. The couple was seen checking out a few properties for sale in the prestigious affluent area where the likes of A-list Hollywood superstars such as George Clooney are residing. Perhaps it's an exciting attractive move for Heidi and Tom as they look to purchase a home in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region known for its stunning dramatic scenery. Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kristen Wiig sported a bikini for a beach day with friend Sean Penn! The Bridesmaids star, 49, channeled the ’90s in a chocolate brown two piece as she caught up with the Flag Day actor, 62, on the shores of Los Angeles on Friday, July 14. She was spotted sitting on a beach towel and keeping her face out of the sun with a beige colored straw hat and frameless sunglasses, with a tote and sandals nearby in the images published by Page Six. The weather was perfect for a day at the beach, clocking in at the mid-80s.

Sean was also dressed for the beach as he went shirtless with a pair of olive green swim trunks and nothing else. He appeared to go for a dip in the ocean at one point before playing catch with his adorable golden retriever, who couldn’t get enough of his beach day with dad! At the end of the hangout, Kristen hugged Sean goodbye as they headed back to their respective vehicles.

Kristen Wiig is seen at the beach in a different bikini. (SplashNews)

Kristen’s husband Avi Rothman and Sean’s reported new girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva didn’t join the friends. It’s unclear if the Kristen and Sean headed to the beach for a planned hangout or if they were both there at the same time, leading to the impromptu catch up. Of note, Sean and Olga were on vacation in the ritzy French Riviera last week, where they were spotted in St. Tropez.

Kristen Wiig and Sean Penn have had a long standing friendship for over a decade. (Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Sean and Kristen have a longstanding friendship dating back the early 2010’s when they co-starred in Secret Life of Walter Mitty. In the Ben Stiller directed flick, Ben’s Walter Mitty takes action after being on the brink of losing his job — leading to an extraordinary experience where he encounters a number of other people including Kristen and Sean’s characters. Prior to that film, Sean and Kristen were also attached to another project The Comedian per announcements in 2012, but the movie ended up going ahead without either and starring Robert De Niro.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad