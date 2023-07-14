HGTV Star Ty Pennington Rushed To Hospital & Intubated: He Could ‘Hardly Breathe’

HGTV star Ty Pennington suffered a major health scare that landed him in intensive care in Colorado. The former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host, 58, took to Instagram on Friday, July 14, to share the harrowing details of his ICU stay with fans. In the post, he revealed that he’d been at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles before heading to Colorado. Two days later, he says, he woke up and could “hardly breathe.” Ty shared two pics of himself in the hospital bed, one of which showed him unconscious with the breathing tube inserted. Another photo showed him walking the red carpet at the big pink premiere, rocking a tan suit and looking healthy and happy.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!” the TV star captioned the serious post. “I’m okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn’t posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!! 🙌🏼 SO freaking proud of @smashingdiy & @iamstevelewis !! Will post about that next 🤓🥳”

Ty went on, explaining the medical emergency, which began Tuesday, and the following hospitalization. “To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU 🙌🏼”

The HGTV host then thanked those involved in his treatment and recovery. “Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me 🙏🏼🙏🏼,” he wrote. “A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it’s good to see I was still in the right frame of mind… (pic 4).”

The carpenter and former model is best known for his gig on ABC’s massive reality hit Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which he hosted from 2003–2012. He garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards during his run on the show.