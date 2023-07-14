Rosanna Arquette Accident: Actress Crashes Her Car Into Malibu Shopping Center

Rosanna Arquette crashed her car while going to the Malibu shopping complex Point Dume Village on Tuesday, July 11. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the crash to HollywoodLife. No pedestrians reported injuries, but the 63-year-old actress was taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not appear to have been injured, per The New York Post. Los Angeles County Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera said that The Whole Nine Yards actress seemed “shook up” following the accident in a statement to the Malibu Times.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that there was no sign that Rosanna was impaired from drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. The fire captain explained that it appeared that Rosanna lost control of her vehicle while trying to park. “Around 9:45 a.m. a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward and took out three pillars that support the roof, luckily no one was injured, we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there,” he told the outlet.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Health Scares & Accidents 2023: Photos Of Madonna, Jay Leno & More Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks off the field against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, in Detroit Browns Bills Football, Detroit, United States - 20 Nov 2022

HollywoodLife has reached out to Rosanna Arquette’s management for comment.

Following the accident, shops in the complex had to close down for a matter of hours, before engineers could indicate that the shops were safe to return to. “We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse,” the fire captain told the Times.

After the crash, the City of Malibu shared a statement, announcing that only one business had to be closed for safety repairs to its roof following the crash, according to Malibu Daily News. “Lily’s Malibu restaurant is the only business that was closed. The roof structure was compromised. A temporary shoring was put in place by a contractor for the shopping center. Building Safety staff are waiting for the structural engineer contracted by the shopping center to do provide plans for the repair,” the city said in a statement.