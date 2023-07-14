Woman Arrested In Connection With The Death Of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested on July 13 on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told NBC News 4 and New York Post. The 20-year-old woman is suspected of being connected to the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. She is expected to appear in federal court on July 14.

Leo’s mom, Drena De Niro took to Instagram on July 3 and claimed that her son died from “fentanyl-laced pills” after a follower inquired on the details surrounding her son’s death. “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” the grieving mother penned in the comments. “For all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s*** , my son is gone forever.” An official cause of death for Leo has yet to be confirmed by authorities as of this publication.

The 51-year-old daughter of the Meet the Parents star confirmed her son’s passing via Instagram with a somber post on July 2. “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her late son. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Drena concluded the post by also sending her love to her ex, Carlos Rodriguez. “I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” she wrote. A few days later, the family gathered together for a wake for Leo in New York City. Not only were Robert, Drena, and Carlos present, but some of the 79-year-old’s friends also showed up to support the grieving family. Robert’s Taxi Driver co-star and longtime friend, Harvey Keitel, attended alongside his wife, Canadian film director Daphna Kastner.

The next day, the mourning family got together once more for Leo’s funeral. This time, other A-listers attended to lend their support for the Hollywood legend and his daughter. Dead Zone star Christopher Walken and music producer Tommy Mottola were just a few of the celebrities spotted at the funeral held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan.

Following the somber service, Drena took to Instagram to share a few throwback photos of her son for her “Monday Motivation” post. “#Mondaymotivation Missing you hard my Wild Boy Leo . I understand you better every day .. You were and will always be a gift Take care of our Daisy and let her take care of you now ..,” she captioned the post, which also included a photo of their late pup.