Meghan King Reveals The ‘Beautiful’ Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her When She Married His Nephew

President Joe Biden apparently gives pretty great wedding gifts. Meghan King revealed that she still has the present that he gave her from her brief marriage to his nephew Cuffe Biden Owens. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star opened up about her very short marriage to the president’s nephew during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, July 12.

Meghan and Cuffe got married in October 2021, but just two months later they separated. They got their marriage annulled in July 2022. Andy Cohen asked Meghan if she felt like the relationship would’ve lasted longer if they’d taken their time getting married, and she said it probably would’ve been “shorter,” if they waited. Andy also asked if she was surprised to learn that Cuffe’s uncle knew about the RHOC franchise. “I think the president is well aware of the Housewives at this point,” she said.

Andy also asked her what the gift was that Biden gave the couple, and it sounded like a one-of-a-kind piece. “This beautiful crystal bowl with the presidential seal on it,” she said. She also admitted that when they split, she got to keep the bowl.

Meghan and Cuffe’s wedding had come two weeks after they went Instagram Official in September 2021. Their wedding was reportedly an “intimate and simple” affair in Pennsylvania, according to Brides. Unfortunately, the pair split up just two months later. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” Meghan wrote on Instagram after the breakup. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Cuffe is the middle child and only son of Biden’s younger sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband John T. Owens. Prior to marrying Cuffe, Meghan was married twice before. She was wed to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, and then Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019, and they have three kids.