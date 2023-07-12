Richard Simmons Is ‘Happy’ On His 75th Birthday, His Rep Says In Rare Update

The fitness icon hasn't been seen in public since 2014, but has been doing 'very well,' according to his rep and sources close to him.

Richard Simmons turned 75 on Wednesday and is feeling “happy” about it, according to his rep Tom Estey. “This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is,” Tom told ET about the fitness icon’s special day. Although Richard hasn’t been publicly seen since 2014, this latest statement and other previous statements from those who know him best, indicate he’s doing just fine.

“He’s doing very well. He’s his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard,” Richard’s friend told ET when he turned 70 back in 2018. “He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn’t look at it that way.”

Richard Simmons
Richard smiles for an older photo. (Everett Collection)

Richard, himself, took to Facebook last year to speak out after a documentary, which was about how he disappeared from the spotlight after his successful career as a fitness instructor, speculated on his whereabouts. “Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love Richard,” he wrote. Tom also addressed his feelings to the New York Post at the time. “Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe. He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live.”

In 2017, the Daily Mail reported that Richard was photographed while leaving a hospital in Beverly Hills, CA. In the photos, there was a black and gold patterned blanket wrapped around him and all that could be seen were his black sweat pants and white sneakers as his longtime housekeeper Teresa Reveles helped him leave the building. The outlet reported that he was hospitalized for indigestion and had been there for four days.

Richard Simmons
Richard in his workout gear. (Everett Collection)

In 2020, Richard, who gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s, posted memorable workout videos to his official YouTube page to help those staying home to stay active during the COVID pandemic. He also started regularly posting on Twitter to encourage his fans to “get up and move.” His latest social media message was on Facebook on New Year’s Day 2023. “If you didn’t take good care of your health last year, start today and make this your year! Happy New Year to all of you!” it read.

