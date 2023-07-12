Rachel McAdams Pictured For The 1st Time With Her Entire Family While Out With Boyfriend, 2 Kids

Rachel McAdams stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which wasn’t all that remarkable. But the July 12 outing also included her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, and two children — and this is the first time the Sherlock Holmes beauty has been pictured with the whole, elusive family in public! In the pics, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Mean Girls actress, 44, rocked a gray tee shirt, jeans, and a black ball cap reading “love” as she held her son’s hand. She pulled her hair into a laid back ponytail and finished the look with sneakers and a couple of gold bracelets.

Alongside her walked Jamie, who pushed a stroller with their little daughter inside. The screenwriter looked equally casual in a maroon Florida State tee, jeans, and a pair of sunglasses. Rachel carried an iced coffee as she ushered her family along.

The pics are an extremely rare sight — in fact, though Rachel gave birth to her son in April of 2018 and her daughter sometime between 2020 and 2022, she has never disclosed their names. The beloved Time Traveler’s Wife star has barely even acknowledged having them.

Despite keeping her personal life almost entirely to herself, Rachel has spoken out about motherhood before. “As a mom, it’s not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent,” she told PEOPLE at the premiere of Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret in April.

And in 2018, she opened up in rare comments about becoming a mom for the first time. “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” she told The Sunday Times at the time. “[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

Rachel and the We Are Marshall writer began dating in 2016. The Wedding Crashers star previously dated Ryan Gosling and Michael Sheen.