See Pics
Hollywood Life

Rachel McAdams: 1st Pic Of The Star’s Adorable Son Revealed 5 Mths. After She Secretly Gave Birth

Rachel McAdams baby 1st pic
Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - Rachel McAdams heads out for a family evening with her mom Sandra McAdams, partner Jamie Linden, and their infant son. Jamie carefully placed the infant in his stroller under Rachel's watchful eye, and later grandma Sandra could be seen pushing the stroller, and then Rachel took a turn holding him as they walked. Pictured: Rachel McAdams BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Rachel McAdams heads out for a family evening with her mom Sandra McAdams, partner Jamie Linden, and their infant son. Jamie carefully placed the infant in his stroller under Rachel's watchful eye, and later grandma Sandra could be seen pushing the stroller, and then Rachel took a turn holding him as they walked. Pictured: Rachel McAdams, Jamie Linden, Sandra McAdams BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rachel McAdams US Premiere of 'Disobedience' At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Presented by AT&T, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2018
Rachel McAdams 'Disobedience' screening, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Evening Writer

The first baby photos have arrived! Not just one, but TWO pics of Rachel McAdams’ son surfaced on Sept. 12. Get a first look at the adorable family pictured all together, here.

First baby, and now first pics! Rachel McAdams, 39, has kept her motherhood journey very shush. People weren’t even aware of the Game Night star’s pregnancy until she was seven months along, then didn’t announce to the world that she reportedly gave birth to her first child in April. We respect her decision, but of course fell out of our seats when MULTIPLE pictures of the new mom and her boyfriend Jamie Linden, 38 — with their baby boy in tow — surfaced from Los Angeles on Sept. 12. We couldn’t believe it! The photographer even captured Rachel giving her new baby a peck on the cheek. And you can see even more pictures of the adorable family, below!

Although known for some of pop culture’s most memorable films like The Notebook and Mean Girls, the new mama is slowly making her way back into the public’s eye. She debuted her post-baby body at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her latest film Disobedience on April 24, which almost gave us the same reaction as tonight. No wonder Rachel was able to keep her pregnancy so secret — in a leotard-style Giambattista Valli gown with a sheer skirt, we could not tell Rachel once sported a baby bump. Recently, the actress was spotted on a stroll in more casual wear along side her baby daddy in Los Angeles, People reported on Sept. 10. We’re happy the parents decided to bring their baby along for today’s family outing!

As for more details on Rachel’s son — whose name is still unknown — he is reportedly “a good sleeper” and a “good baby,” according to a HollywoodPipeline source that overheard the parents, as reported on April 9. Aww! We hope they’ll be able to add “good actor” to those list of traits and take after his mom. As we all know, Rachel is a chameleon. She can master laugh-out-loud comedies, tear-jerker romances, or most lately, a thrilling lesbian drama. As for future projects, her IMDb page says she’s “rumored” to play the role of Irene Adler in Sherlock Holmes 3. Fingers crossed!

Backgrid
Backgrid

Talk about #squadgoals. More family day pics, please!