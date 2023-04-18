Rachel McAdams Stuns Rocking Full Armpit Hair In Corset Top In Rare Photo Shoot

Rachel McAdams looked gorgeous when she starred in a rare photoshoot & showed off her fully grown armpit hair in a sleeveless corset.

April 18, 2023
Rachel McAdams attends the premiere of the movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Rachel McAdams in The Hot Chick - 2002
Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls
Image Credit: Mark Seliger

It feels like it’s been years since we’ve been graced with a Rachel McAdams photoshoot and her latest shoot for Bustle did not disappoint. The 44-year-old rarely does photoshoots so this one was quite a pleasant surprise and she shocked us all when she showed off full armpit hair while wearing a tight satin corset top.

rachel mcadams
Rachel McAdams showed off her armpit hair in a corset top & Hermès pants for a ‘Bustle’ photoshoot. (Mark Seliger)

In one photo from the shoot, Rachel lounged on a red velvet couch while wearing a satin black vintage corset from New York Vintage. The plunging tight top showed off her tiny waist and she draped her arms over the couch revealing full armpit hair. She styled the top with a pair of wide-leg black Hermès pants, Chopard earrings, a Bulgari necklace and ring, a De Beers tennis necklace, an Ali Weiss ring, and strappy black leather Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

rachel mcadams
Rachel stunned in this white Bally dress for ‘Bustle.’ (Mark Seliger)

Rachel has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and her outfits for the feature just kept getting better. In one photo, Rachel wore a fitted sleeveless white Bally maxi dress with a keyhole cutout on her chest. She accessorized the slinky dress with Fernando Jorge earrings and a Khiry ring. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was when she went topless beneath an oversized black Dries Van Noten jacket with completely sheer high-waisted black pants.

Another photo pictured Rachel screaming with her eyes closed while wearing a Miu Miu ensemble featuring a black blazer, a super tiny buckle bra, and a white bralette. She accessorized the top with a pair of high-waisted black latex Vex briefs, De Beers earrings, and a Bulgari ring. As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Rachel slayed in a plunging sheer white lace La Perla bodysuit with a tan Lanvin jacket and matching mini skirt. She topped her look off with gold Chanel earrings and rings from Khiry, Third Crown, and Lady Grey.

rachel mcadams
Rachel rocked this neon green ensemble for ‘Bustle.’ (Mark Seliger)

For Rachel’s final outfit for the shoot, she rocked an oversized neon yellow Stella McCartney blazer and shoes with a Michael Lo Sordo button-down shirt and high-waisted pastel yellow wide-leg pants. Beneath her unbuttoned shirt, she wore a tiny sheer yellow Araks bra and accessorized with Fernando Jorge earrings, a Brooks Brothers tie, and a Sorellina ring.

