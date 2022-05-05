Rachel McAdams Stuns In Black Dress For Rare Public Appearance At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

Rachel McAdams, 43, surprised all when she made an appearance at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. Though the Canadian stunner wasn’t involved with the film, she certainly stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the USS Midway Naval Museum, which also hosted the likes of Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller.

The Mean Girls actress was a vision in a fitted black dress with strong shoulders, a high neck and a gather at the side which flounced down into a high-low skirt with a point at the back. Rachel leveled up the look with a pair of slinky black stilettos, delicate diamond earrings, and a hand’s worth of chunky, jeweled rings. Keeping things simple, she tied her blonde locks into a sleek, low ponytail and played up her natural glow with a touch of berry lipstick and blush.

While Rachel isn’t in Top Gun, she does have her own VIP release set for this week. The star plays Dr. Christine Palmer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe addition Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out Friday May 6, 2022. The Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted flick follows his character Dr. Stephen Strange after he casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse.

Rachel talked about what it was like to jump back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a full six years after the first Dr. Strange movie. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I can’t believe it’s been six years. It didn’t feel that long. I sort of try to go with the flow on these things, and it all works out for a reason. There are real masterminds at work with the MCU. So I just really enjoyed the experience of the first one for what it was, and it was just wonderful and exciting and surprising to be back again. So I just went into it with gratitude, and here we are.”