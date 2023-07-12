‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King, 38, Shows Off Her Green Bikini In Sexy Mirror Selfie

It’s been a few years since Meghan King was on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the 38-year-old gave fans quite an eyeful on Tuesday. “Anybody have some water? Parched over here,” she captioned a Jul. 11 IG post showing her in a light-green bikini. The photos, taken in the bathroom of her room at The Ritz-Calton in Naples, also revealed that Meghan has kept up with her fitness routine, as her body was trim, fit, and ready for the beach.

“How could you have had twins?? You look amazing!!” wrote one fan, referring to the boys – Hart and Hayes – she and her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed in 2018. (The two also share a daughter.) Other fans complimented Meghan on her figure. “Hot and beautiful,” wrote designer Sha Ali Ahmad. “Woooo!!! Call the [fire department],” added Matthew Coelho. Other fans commented things like, “Beautiful & kind! hope you enjoyed your stay!” “Your fitness level is Ahhmazing!! Please share your routine…HIIT? weight training? pilates??

The post comes a few weeks after Page Six reported that Meghan was “getting very close” with lawyer Andrew Felix. “Their values are super aligned, and they care about the same causes. It started as a business relationship, but it’s obvious that it’s turning into something more,” the publication reported. The two appeared together on a trip to New York City in June, months after the RHOC said on her Intimate Knowledge podcast that she was having “the most incredible sex ever” with a mystery man.

Meghan has been married three times before. She was first wed to Brad McDill, who she divorced in 2011; then to Jim Edmonds, with whom she finalized her divorce in May 2021; and with President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffee Biden Owens, whom she married in October 2021, only to have the marriage annulled by July 2022.

“I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I’m just glad that it was short and sweet and it’s done, and it’s annulled,” Meghan said of her short-lived love affair with Cuffe Biden Owens, per PEOPLE. “The end. I put it behind me. We rushed into it… Like I said earlier, I’m a lover, and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well.”

“I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I’ve been in haven’t knocked me down,” she added. “And that’s just who I am, I feel like I’m resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I’m a little bit more guarded than I was in the past.”