‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Kat Graham & Fiance Darren Genet Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Kat Graham, 33, and her fiance Darren Genet, 53, are no longer a couple. The Vampire Diaries star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news that their engagement “ended a few months ago” and she wished him well. The lovebirds were together for “many years,” so the split comes as a bit of a surprise to many fans.
Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life. ❤️
— Kat Graham (@KatGraham) July 12, 2023
“Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life,” Kat’s tweet read along with a red heart emoji. Once it was shared, her followers quickly responded and shared their thoughts.
“Well said and with class. May you always find happiness in life. Love you Kat,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “I’m so sorry to hear that. I just Hope you’re doing okay and you’re happy. Take care yourself.” A third added, “One chapter closes another opens” and a fourth wrote, “sending you both immense amounts of love & all the healing energies. i hope you’re doing okay love.”
Kat and Darren’s split comes a year after the latter popped the question in Mexico. The proposal happened while they were celebrating Darren’s birthday and a source said, “Kat is madly in love and couldn’t be happier.” Darren shared Instagram photos from the trip at the time and wrote a sweet caption that read, “Blissed out and incredibly grateful for this birthday weekend spent at @thehouseofaia with such amazing people. Life changing! Thanks to my love @katgraham for bringing me here for such a profound experience.”
The former lovebirds reportedly first met on the set of Vampire Diaries, where Darren worked as a cinematographer on a few episodes. They started officially dating in 2017, shortly after the series finale, but kept their romance pretty private. They still attended a few red carpet events, however, including the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Dec. 2021. They also sometimes appeared on each other's social media accounts, especially during holidays.