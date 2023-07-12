‘Breakfast Club’ Star Anthony Michael Hall, 55, Welcomes His 1st Child With Wife Lucia

Anthony Michael Hall followed in the footsteps of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, becoming the latest Hollywood star to welcome a child later in his life. Anthony, 55, and his wife, Lucia Hall (née Oskerova), became parents to a beautiful boy on June 1. Michael Anthony Hall II arrived weighing a healthy 9 lbs., 7 oz., and the Breakfast Club star told PEOPLE – who shared the first photos of the baby — that fatherhood is “great” and that “we’re excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild.”

“Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep, and it’s the craziest time, but it’s the best time. So we’re really enjoying it,” Anthony told PEOPLE. The Weird Science star – born Michael Anthony Hall – told the publication the story behind his son’s name. ” “I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me. So we’ve shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix, so he’s Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name.”

Lucia, 32, “floated beautifully through her pregnancy,” he tells PEOPLE. “She was really amazing with it. She’s very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth, and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great.” He added that Lucia is breastfeeding their son, who has “some appetite.”

Hall also spoke about becoming a father for the first time in his mid-fifties. ” “I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed,” he told the publication. “I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.” He added that his wife did “great research” on parenting before giving birth and that they’re loving this new chapter of their lives. “It’s been amazing to really fully be in parent mode.”

Lucia is a Slovak-Canadian actress, appearing in the movies White Chicks, War Machine, The Last Sharknado, and 2021’s South by Southwest. She and Anthony began dating in 2016, and the two became engaged in 2019 before marrying a year later.

In 2022, Anthony spoke with HollywoodLife about The Class, a modern take on The Breakfast Club. “I was really taken and really impressed by the quality of [Nicholas Celozzi‘s] writing,” Hall told HL. “It was completely original, as you know, but it’s certainly inspired by The Breakfast Club. I thought, in this case, we have 6 students instead of 5, but I just thought all of the real-world issues that they’re dealing with are very dynamic and very interesting.”