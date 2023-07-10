Logan Paul Shares 1st Video Of His Romantic Proposal To Nina Agdal & He’s Sobbing Like A Baby: Watch

View gallery

Congratulations to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal! The pair revealed that they’d gotten engaged in a sweet new video, posted on Monday, July 10. The YouTuber, 28, posted a lengthy video in which he gushed about how special Nina, 31, is to him on his channel. Logan popped the question with a custom-made engagement ring on Lake Como in Italy, where he told her that they were going to scout wedding locations (before they were even engaged).

As Logan prepared to ask the question, he started crying as he gushed about how much he loves his girlfriend, as he took out the box with her massive engagement ring. “You are the love of my life. You’re the girl of my dreams. I never thought I’d find you. Now that I have, I never want to let you go,” he said, before getting on one knee and asking her to marry him. Of course, she said yes, and they started making out while he was on his knee.

While it was reported that the pair had gotten engaged, Logan walked through all the many steps of planning, in the video. At the start, Logan excitedly revealed to fans that he was going to ask the Danish model to marry him. “Today’s the day, where I ask the love of my life to marry me. 14 months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since,” he said.

In the video, Logan opened up about how instantaneously he felt a connection to Nina when they first met. He also spoke about all the amazing qualities that he loves about his now-fiancée, and he walked fans through trying to surprise her in the video. He included that polaroid photos played a big part in their relationship and that he wanted to capture a polaroid of his proposal, and he even had a decoy present, giving her earings, in case she suspected anything.