Jack White Slams ‘Disgusting’ Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson & More Stars For Interacting With ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

Jack White has no kind words for stars who have been snapped interacting with former President Donald Trump. In a new Instagram screed shared July 10, the singer/songwriter shared several fan photos of stars looking friendly with the conservative politician, taking them to task for “normalizing” their interactions with the “racist” Trump. In the short gallery, the former White Stripes frontman shared a pic of Joe Rogan seemingly smiling and chatting with Trump, and a rear view of Guy Fieri doing the same, his distinctive bleached spikey hair visible. In another snap, Oscar winner Mel Gibson was seen seemingly saluting the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. In a final pic, Mark Wahlberg appeared from behind to bend over to speak to Trump at what looked like a wrestling event.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of sh** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” Jack wrote in his scathing caption. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.” He concluded the rant with his formal signature, “Jack White III.” Though Jack had comments turned off for the post, it had nearly 50,000 likers just hours after it was published. Among them was comedian and Trainwreck star Amy Schumer.

The “Blue Orchid” singer has made no secret of his disregard for Trump. In 2022, following the end of Roe V Wade, he took to Instagram again to call the Republican an “unchecked egomaniac” and blame him for the Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights along what he called “the worst, regressive path to the point of an insurrection in our capital building threatening the lives of the vice president and congress members, and in turn made our govt. an embarrassment to the entire world.”

“The two-party system by proxy puts this clown in a position to pick THREE conservative supreme court justices, THREE,” he lamented at the time. “And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970’s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights.”