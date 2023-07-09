Brad Pitt & Damson Idris Suit Up In Racing Gear For F1 Grand Prix Movie: Photos

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were photographed filming their new untitled F1 movie in Silverton, England on Saturday, July 8. The handsome Oscar winner, 59, and the Snowfall star, 31, each sported a white racing suit with black lettering as they swung their helmets in unison on set, which also happened to be a live racing event.

Looking as youthful as ever, Brad was all smiles walking alongside his young costar. The actors appeared to be quite chummy with each other during breaks and even slapped each other on the back while filming.

The untitled feature follows Brad as a legendary racer who “comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate,”per Deadline. The movie is being produced in collaboration with F1 and plans to tap into the current F1 racing craze. And it’s being filmed in actual Grand Prix races.

The outlet also reported Damson made the final cut after months of months of “meetings, auditions and even several days of driving tests.” The cast also includes Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Crown) and Oscar-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Joseph Kosinski will be directing the feature, with Jerry Bruckheimer in the producer seat. Kosinski is fresh off of bringing audiences back to the movie theaters with 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. Here’s to the talented filmmaker bringing his magic to the race track, as he did with the Tom Cruise vehicle.

Meanwhile, Damson broke onto the scene with his role of Franklin Saint, an ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer in Los Angeles, in the FX acclaimed series Snowfall from iconic director John Singleton. Damson was also recently seen in Amazon’s Swarm. He’s also been in a romance with Michael B Jordan’s ex girlfriend, Lori Harvey. The pair confirmed their romance in January 2023.