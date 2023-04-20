‘Snowfall’ Series Finale Ending Explained: Franklin’s Fate & More Revealed

The Snowfall series finale begins in the immediate aftermath of Cissy (Michael Hyatt) killing Teddy (Carter Hudson). Franklin (Damson Idris) is completely shell-shocked by what just happened. He’s freaking out because the transfer was just about to happen. Cissy killing Teddy was not a part of the plan.

Franklin goes to Leon (Isaiah John) for money. He’s desperate. Lee says he has almost $3 million. Franklin offers to sell Leon an ownership stake in Spring Street Development and explains how he’ll pay Leon back. Leon tells Franklin that Cissy sacrificed herself to keep him safe. He doesn’t want to hand over the money, but Franklin isn’t going to take no for an answer. However, Franklin’s met by Leon’s henchman. “This is really how you want this sh*t to end?” Franklin asks. This isn’t what Leon wants, but this is how it has to be.

Franklin goes to Cissy’s arraignment, and she pleads guilty. Meanwhile, Leon’s wife Wanda (Gail Bean) tells him that she’s going back to Ghana. Leon hands her a roll of cash so she can start a new life. Even though she wants him to, Leon doesn’t ask her not to go.

Franklin goes to the prison to visit Cissy. He wants to try and help her, but he’s desperate to know why she did this. When she doesn’t respond, he gets angry. She hangs up the phone and walks away without a word.

Franklin’s day goes from bad to worse when he discovers that Veronique (Devyn Tyler) reached out about selling his stake in Spring Street Development. She claims she just wanted to have the information just in case. Franklin grabs her by the neck and threatens her. He tells her to never go behind his back again.

Leon goes to see Cissy, and she finally opens up. He asks if there’s anything he can do for her. She wants him to get out of here and go to Wanda. “Go find out who you want to be in this world. And when you’re really ready to atone, come back,” Cissy says. She believes Franklin’s lost and calls it one of the “greatest tragedies” of her life. “But you are one of my greatest surprises,” she adds.

Franklin goes to the bank to ask for an increase in his line of credit on his loan. Turns out, Veronique already came by for a huge cash withdrawal. Franklin is blindsided by Veronique emptying the account upwards of $800,000. Franklin goes to see Cissy again and explains the Veronique situation. He asks Cissy to sign ownership of the house over to him so he can sell it for cash. Cissy still doesn’t say a word to him. Franklin goes off on his mother and is escorted out of the prison.

Three months later, Franklin still doesn’t have any money. There’s still no sign of Veronique even though she’s definitely given birth by now. Despite no leads on Veronique, Franklin gets a tip about none other than Peaches (DeRay Davis). Franklin shows up at Peaches’ doorstep and confronts him. Things escalate and guns are drawn. Franklin ends up killing Peaches.

In the house, Franklin finds a large safe. He thinks this is the break he needs, and his money will be in there. However, he can’t open it. He calls a locksmith to help him get into it. While the locksmith is working, a junkie walks into the room and doesn’t recognize Franklin. The junkie flips out, and Franklin kills him. “I don’t want to hurt you. I just need you to open that safe,” Franklin tells the locksmith.

The locksmith does as he’s told. Franklin looks inside the safe and turns around. The locksmith says there’s only about $12,000 in there. Franklin tells him to put the money in his pocket. The locksmith begs for his life. Franklin asks for his name and orders him to get out. Franklin kills the locksmith anyway.

Two years later, DEA agents come looking for Louie (Angela Lewis). The owners of the farm reveal that Louie took off some time ago, but she’s really hiding in the stables. Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) is a wrestling coach in Mexico and gets a call. He learns that his family is safe and settled in North Carolina.

Leon shows up at Franklin’s house to talk. The house is in terrible shape. As for Franklin, he’s a mess. His teeth are rotting. He’s a junkie now. He’s a shell of his former self. Franklin’s still bitter over Veronique. Apparently, he has a son. Veronique called him and said she’d raise their son away from America.

Leon sees Franklin’s deterioration first-hand and offers him a job. Franklin only wants money, and he’s elated over a mere $20. Leon is devastated to see how far Franklin has fallen. Leon and Franklin breeze through the Boyz n the Hood movie set on their walk, a nod to late co-creator John Singleton. When Leon and Franklin get back to the house, the police are there. They’ve finally come to take the house. Leon tells Franklin that he’ll pay the property taxes and clean it up. Franklin doesn’t want that.

“I’m free. Free from all of it. My f**king way. Not yours and not theirs,” Franklin says. He looks at Leon earnestly, “You my best friend. Best friend I ever f**king had. And I’m f**king proud of you.” He takes one last swig of his drink and begins to walk away. Leon calls out for him with tears running down his face, but Franklin doesn’t turn back. Franklin is on his own now. Forever.