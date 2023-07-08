Sharon Stone, 65, Stays Cool In Orange One Piece Swimsuit: Photos

Sharon Stone slayed another swimsuit look! The Basic Instinct icon, 65, stunned in a plunging orange colored one piece in a photo posted to Instagram on Friday, July 7. In the snap, barefoot Sharon posed in front of her fridge as she grabbed a small green bottle of San Pellegrino while declaring she’s “Healthy Ish.” She then added, “Happy Summer” to her 3.8 million followers, a season she’s clearly embraced as she prepared to go for a dip. Sharon added a bold gold necklace with what appeared to be a quartz stone to her swim look, with her blonde hair slicked back.

Outside of sparkling water, a few other items could be spotted in her fridge, presumably at her Beverly Hills home — including basic items like eggs, a well as Horizon milk and half-and-half. She also appeared to have Ocean Spray juice on hand, a larger bottle of San Pellegrino’s sparkling mineral water (staying hydrated is important), as well as Hershey’s chocolate syrup, which makes for a great topping on waffles or in hot chocolate. Sharon did declare that she’s “healthy ish” in her caption, after all.

The star is no stranger to posting bikini and swimsuit pics, especially in the warmer months. Just a few weeks ago, she sizzled in a bikini selfie that caused quite a stir on the ‘gram. Sharon once again looked amazing in the green animal print string bikini, amplifying the look with her sexy beach wave hair and a chic pair of sunglasses. “Ready for summer,” she captioned the photo, as the first day of the season was still a few weeks away.

It’s no surprise Sharon looks so amazing at 65, something she credits to “discipline” and a workout routine.

I work for it. I work at everything. To me, discipline is a kind of freedom,” she explained to Shape magazine in 2021. “Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion,” she also said.

In a separate interview with Vogue, Sharon revealed that she constantly “moves” her body throughout the day to stay active. “Periodically throughout the day, I just move my body. I do it when I’m on set. I do leg lifts and back kicks and pop down on the ground and do some jackknifes. My crew is always like, ‘That’s so cool that you just throw down and do some kickbacks,'” she said in April 2021. “Also, I do all my ‘arm jazz’ with these lead weights. Pushing upwards for 15 minutes with a lead weight in your hand makes a lot of difference. I have little arm strap-on weight bracelets too, and I put them on while I’m on my computer or at my desk and just leave them on all day because you’d be amazed how much working out you can do on your computer with a couple of pounds on your arms.”