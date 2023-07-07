Toby Keith Is All Smiles While Performing 1st Full Concert Since Cancer Reveal

Toby Keith hit the stage for back-to-back performances at his Oklahoma bar, Hollywood Corners, on June 30 and July 1. In photos, which you can see here and here, Toby had a big smile on his face as he performed for a loyal crowd amidst his battle with stomach cancer. The shows were meant to be rehearsals to test out whether or not Toby was ready to perform full concerts again, and he proved that he’s more than capable!

“Toby’s first rehearsal turned into a 2 1/2 hour pop-up show,” the first photo’s caption read. “He sang all the hits plus the Bus Songs….Toby is back!” After the second show, another post read, “It felt so right, Toby had to do it twice. Nights to remember! Toby’s back!” On night two, he was joined by one of his writing partners onstage.

The country singer definitely appeared to be in good spirits while performing, and even toasted the crowd with his signature red solo cup at one point. Although he was a bit slimmed down, he looked happy and healthy as he entertained the audience. This was Toby’s first full show since he announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He previously gave a surprise performance at a steakhouse in Kentucky in Nov. 2022, but only sang three songs for that set.

While Toby mostly kept out of the public eye during his cancer treatments, he resurfaced for his annual golf tournament at the beginning of June 2023. At the event, he updated fans on his condition, and said everything was on a “real positive trend” with his health. He said that his tumor had shrunk to a third of its original size since he was first diagnosed, and shared that he was still in the midst of chemotherapy treatments, as well.

Toby was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, but didn’t go public with his diagnosis until six months later. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he shared with fans. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I look forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”