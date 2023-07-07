‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Exclusive Preview: Pumpkin & Josh Argue Over June’s Relationship With The Kids

View gallery

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Josh Efird get some alone time without the kids, and Mama June inevitably comes up in their conversation. Pumpkin tells Josh in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 7 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis that June called her. She wants to meet up at the park tomorrow.

Pumpkin wants to take the kids along. Josh isn’t pleased. “She’s been doing everything she’s supposed to do,” Pumpkin explains. Josh isn’t entirely convinced about June’s turnaround.

Pumpkin wants their kids, especially Ella, to have a relationship with their grandmother. “Pumpkin can say June’s doing better and doing this and doing that, but June has a track record for not doing the best at all times,” Josh says. “If it was my way, my kids don’t need a relationship with June. For Pumpkin, that’s a day at the park. What do you say?”

But for now, Josh isn’t going to fight Pumpkin on this. He’s just going to let Pumpkin and June figure this out on their own. Pumpkin believes this time is different, and June is really making progress. Josh has been through this all before, and he tells Pumpkin that he’s always the one who has to “continuously glue” things back together when June messes up again.

In the previous episode, June had an emotional family therapy session with Pumpkin, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Jessica Shannon. June’s daughters opened up about June’s absence in their lives. For the first time in “5 or 6 years,” June and Alana shared a hug.

The July 7 synopsis reads, “June commits to making amends with the girls. Pumpkin convinces Josh to let June see the kids, but June ruins the day by overstepping with Ella. June comes up with a surprising method to win Josh’s forgiveness. Alana struggles with a decision.” New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.