‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Exclusive Preview: Pumpkin Reveals If She’ll Ever Reconcile With Mama June

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon needs some time to just rant about what’s going on in her life. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 16 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin tells Doe Doe that she “got into it” with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson recently. She told Alana that she needs to be “more serious” about her college applications.

Alana has rebuffed Pumpkin’s advice, which is frustrating for Pumpkin. “I see so much of Mama in her, and it’s so aggravating. It’s like she’s always depending on Dralin,” Pumpkin says about Alana’s boyfriend.

Doe Doe and Pumpkin also talk about Mama June popping up unexpectedly. Apparently, Mama June has spoken to Doe Doe about how her kids don’t want to talk to her. Doe Doe has tried to explain that Mama June’s kids can do what they want and have every right not to talk to her.

“Another reason I don’t want Alana to end up like Mama is because Doe Doe has already said she’s had to raise Mama,” Pumpkin admits. “And they were no longer like sisters. Doe Doe was the mother, and Mama was the daughter basically. Same thing with me and Alana. I miss just being Alana’s sister rather than having to be her mom and her sisters.”

Doe Doe asks Pumpkin if there’s any chance for reconciliation with Mama June in the near future. “Honestly, if she’s got that attitude of ‘I’m your mom. You know, y’all got to get over the past.’ No, I’m not reconciling sh*t,” Pumpkin tells Doe Doe.

The synopsis for the June 16 episode reads, “The girls refuse to forgive June for saying she would rather give up custody of Alana than pay child support. Pumpkin tells Justin that June has been lying to him, and he starts to reconsider the wedding. Pumpkin is concerned about Alana’s future.” New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.