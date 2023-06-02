‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: June Tries Reconnecting With Her Daughters After Jessica Comes Out

The June 2 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis kicked off with the second half of Mama June‘s bridal shower. Doe Doe Shannon was still surprised to see Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell there since she and June were estranged for a few years, but Chickadee said she felt obligated to go because none of her other sisters attended the event. Plus, she said June invited her, and since they hadn’t spent much time together recently, she thought it might be a good way to bridge the gap between them.

June told Chickadee that she wanted her to be a part of her upcoming wedding with Justin Stroud. She thought that if her other daughters saw her fixing her relationship with Chickadee, then they might agree to be a part of the wedding, too.

Then, while June was opening gifts, a police vehicle pulled up with its sirens on. June and Justin both got nervous, but it was only the sheriff. He and his wife had come by to congratulate June and Justin on their upcoming wedding — they even agreed to attend the ceremony.

Back at home, Justin told June that he was upset about her fractured relationship with her daughters. Even though she seemed confident that the girls would attend their wedding, he still wanted her to try and fix things beforehand.

Meanwhile, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson , Doe Doe and Josh took Jessica Shannon and her girlfriend, Shyann McCant, to a drag show, where they celebrated Jessica’s “coming out”. And since Alana was recognized as “Honey Boo Boo”, everyone asked them to take photos. Those pictures eventually ended up on Instagram, which led to June finding out about Jessica being gay.

June said she didn’t care about Jessica being gay — in fact, she suspected it as early as when Jessica was 13 — she was just upset that she found out about her daughter coming out by seeing the news on Instagram. It showed June just how fractured her relationship with her daughters truly is, so at the end of the episode, she sent them a long text message, telling them she wants them to walk her down the aisle. She also asked them if they’d go dress shopping with her so they could have a “sit-down conversation” and “work on” their differences.

In other news, Alana and Jessica decided to start doing fan meet and greets so they could make extra cash to pay for some of Alana’s expenses, like a new car and a wig for her senior portraits. They just don’t want June involved.

