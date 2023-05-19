‘Mama June’ Recap: Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Makes A Surprise Appearance At June’s Bridal Shower

Following Jessica Shannon‘s big girlfriend reveal on last week’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird expressed her disappointment — but it wasn’t because Jessica might be gay. Pumpkin was upset because Jessica didn’t feel comfortable enough to tell her about her exciting new relationship. Pumpkin said she doesn’t want her or her sisters turning into their mother and keeping secrets from one another. So moving forward, she told Jessica that she wants everyone to be more open and honest. And in order to show Jessica just how much they support her new relationship, Pumpkin and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson made pride shirts that they’ll wear when they surprise Jessica and her new girlfriend, Shyann McCant, with a fun day at a drag show (that’ll air next week).

Who knows who best? 💕 Leave your guesses in the comments below 💬⬇ #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/G4eztXZ5DI — Mama June (@MamaJune_WEtv) May 19, 2023

Also, during the May 19 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh Efird started helping his sister-in-law, Alana, learn to drive so she won’t end up spoiled like Mama June. Alana had asked Josh or Pumpkin to take her to the mall so she could buy the pride shirts for the drag show, but because Josh and Pumpkin are busy raising Alana and four of their own children, they told her there wasn’t any time to do that. They told her she should be learning to drive so she can go where she wants when she wants and not have to ask them for help. Alana tried telling Josh and Pumpkin that if she got her license, she’d need money for gas, a car, etc., so they’d have to help anyway, but they told her to get a job and pay for it all on her own. Then, after Alana went out and got her driver’s permit, Josh started teaching her how to drive. And next week, they’ll go car shopping!

Meanwhile, June’s portion of the episode was all about her bridal shower. Justin Stroud‘s mom and sister expressed interest in throwing her a bridal shower since June and Justin now want a big wedding, but when Justin’s family invited June’s daughters, June panicked. She told Justin’s mom that all was well with her daughters and they have a great relationship, so they’d probably attend, but that upset Justin because June lied to his mom. To make things right, June tried calling her daughters to ask them to attend, but they didn’t pick up. Then, when June went flower shopping with Justin’s mom the next day, she said they’d probably be happy to attend, and Justin’s mom was happy to hear that.

CLEAR THE ROADS 🚗😅 Don't miss an all-new episode of #MamaJune TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/GRRVQoAPgx — Mama June (@MamaJune_WEtv) May 19, 2023

Unfortunately, when Pumpkin learned about the party from June’s sister, Doe Doe, who was also invited, she called her mom and said she wouldn’t be able to make it. Not only is she busy raising a bunch of kids, but she had no interest in taking time out of her life for June when June hasn’t done the same for any of her daughters. Alana told Pumpkin that she also wouldn’t be attending, and Josh said he’d much rather shoot his own foot than go to the event. However, they told Doe Doe that she should still go and report back to them with all the gossip from the party. So that’s what she did.

When Doe Doe arrived at the party, Justin’s family flocked to her because they’re huge fans of the Mama June TV franchise. They said they’ve been watching it from the beginning, when Alana was on Toddlers & Tiaras — but, if they’re fans of the franchise and watch it regularly, why did they think June’s daughters would attend the party? Wouldn’t they have known about the rift between June and her daughters? It seemed like a plot hole to us, but oh well.

June showed up next and Justin’s family asked where her daughters were. June said at least one of them would be coming, but Doe Doe couldn’t believe what she was saying. Doe Doe knew Pumpkin, Alana and Jessica wouldn’t be showing up, so why was June saying otherwise? Well, as it turned out, one of June’s daughter did show up, but it was the one she’s estranged with — Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Doe Doe was floored. So much so, in fact, that she ran off to the corner, called Pumpkin and Alana, and told them that Anna, who June birthed just after turning 15, had showed up. None of them could believe it. Especially because Anna has sued June in the past, Anna didn’t tell Pumpkin she’d be going, and more importantly, Anna had just gotten through a surgery to remove a tumor from her abdomen. Did June pay her to be there? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.