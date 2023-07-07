Drake Confuses Fans By Posing With Taylor Swift Look-Alike On ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release Day

Is that you, Taylor Swift? Drake had to send some love to Taylor in honor of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7, but he did it in the most Drake way possible. He posted a photo with a Taylor look-alike on his Instagram Story. “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in,” he captioned the photo.

Drake shares photo with Taylor Swift lookalike following the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’: “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in.” pic.twitter.com/82CJ4ZYTBn — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2023

If you quickly looked at the photo on Drake’s Instagram Story, you could have easily mistaken the Taylor look-alike for the real Taylor. Fans quickly took to Twitter to chime in about Drake being a jokester. “Taking a picture with a Taylor Swift lookalike and calling her sis is CRAZY. DRAKE IS A TROLL,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, ” would be absolutely hilarious if Drake thought that she was the real Taylor Swift.”

View Related Gallery Drake: Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019 Drake arrives at his birthday party at Sexy Fish In Miami. Pictured: Drake Ref: SPL5496900 251022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Once the photo began going viral on social media, the Taylor look-alike was identified. Jaime, under the Twitter @jkittcarson, said she is the Taylor look-alike in Drake’s photo. “Getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it,” Jaime tweeted.

Taylor and Drake have been friends for years. Taylor famously attended Drake’s epic 30th birthday bash in 2016. Around that time, it was rumored that Drake and Taylor were working on a collaboration. We have yet to hear anything yet, but there are always vault tracks that Drake could be featured on. Taylor released reputation a year later, and she has yet to drop reputation (Taylor’s Version).

However, Drake raised some eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at Taylor after the release of her 10th album, Midnights. In November 2022, he shared a chart of the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Several of his Her Loss songs were on the chart, but none of them were #1. That honor went to Taylor’s “Anti-Hero.” Drake covered up the singer’s song on the list with random emojis, which caused fervor within the Taylor fandom. Seems like Drake’s gotten over any bad blood he may have had toward the “Maroon” singer!