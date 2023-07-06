Willow Smith Rocks Plunging Crop Top As She Hits Up Taylor Swift’s Favorite NYC Studio: Photos

Willow Smith is back in the studio and she headed to Taylor Swift’s favorite music studio, Electric Lady Studios in New York City on July 5. The 22-year-old put her toned abs on full display in a tiny plunging crop top with a pair of low-rise black pants and sneakers.

Willow opted to wear a super tiny spaghetti strap top with a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The. top had a gaping cutout under her chest and she styled it with a pair of low-rise, skinny black cargo joggers.

The top put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display and she accessorized with a pair of black high-top Converse sneakers, a large tote bag, and oversized black sunglasses with orange lenses. She topped her look off with two pigtail braids that were -]parted in the middle.

Aside from this look, Willow recently attended the Louis Vuitton men’s show when she rocked a tiny black bikini top under an oversized black blazer with a pair of high-rise, baggy black pleated trousers. She tied her look together with a pair of orange square sunglasses and pigtail braids.

Willow is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and she especially loves these sunglasses. Earlier in the summer she rocked the same pair with a baggy brown T-shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted cream sweatpants with chunky, high white socks over them. She accessorized her look with a brown leather purse and a pair of black and white checkered slip-on Vans sneakers. As for her glam, she had her hair slicked back in tight braids with beads at the ends.