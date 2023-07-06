Willow Smith Rocks Plunging Crop Top As She Hits Up Taylor Swift’s Favorite NYC Studio: Photos

Willow Smith looked fabulous when she wore a plunging gray crop top with cargo pants as she headed to Taylor Swift's favorite music studio in NYC.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 6, 2023 10:19AM EDT
willow smith
View gallery
Willow Smith in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as catwalk model *9908238n
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Willow Smith shows some skin arriving with a friend at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Pictured: Willow Smith BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Willow Smith gets quirky while leaving the Roc Nation office this afternoon. She was with her boyfriend De'Wayne as they arrived at NBC in matching head-to-toe denim outfits. Pictured: Willow Smith, De'Wayne BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Willow Smith is back in the studio and she headed to Taylor Swift’s favorite music studio, Electric Lady Studios in New York City on July 5. The 22-year-old put her toned abs on full display in a tiny plunging crop top with a pair of low-rise black pants and sneakers.

willow smith
Willow Smith rocked a tiny plunging crop top with a pair of low-rise cargo pants in NYC on July 5. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Willow opted to wear a super tiny spaghetti strap top with a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The. top had a gaping cutout under her chest and she styled it with a pair of low-rise, skinny black cargo joggers.

The top put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display and she accessorized with a pair of black high-top Converse sneakers, a large tote bag, and oversized black sunglasses with orange lenses. She topped her look off with two pigtail braids that were -]parted in the middle.

Aside from this look, Willow recently attended the Louis Vuitton men’s show when she rocked a tiny black bikini top under an oversized black blazer with a pair of high-rise, baggy black pleated trousers. She tied her look together with a pair of orange square sunglasses and pigtail braids.

Willow is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and she especially loves these sunglasses. Earlier in the summer she rocked the same pair with a baggy brown T-shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted cream sweatpants with chunky, high white socks over them. She accessorized her look with a brown leather purse and a pair of black and white checkered slip-on Vans sneakers. As for her glam, she had her hair slicked back in tight braids with beads at the ends.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad