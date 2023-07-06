Spice Girls Singers Mel C & Emma Bunton Reunite For Performance At Grand Prix Ball: Watch

Image Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / James Veysey/Shutterstock

Spice Girls fans were treated to a mini-reunion of the girl group when Melanie Chisolm (a.k.a. “Sporty Spice” or Mel C) and Emma Bunton (a.k.a. “Baby Spice”) held an impromptu performance at the Grand Prix Ball on Monday, July 3. Both singers had a sweet moment sharing the stage and performing their classic song “2 Become 1,” and the fans in attendance were clearly thrilled to witness the two Spice Girls share the stage.

As the song began, both of the women hugged each other before starting off their rendition of the Spice Girls classic. Emma, 47, looked gorgeous as she sported a long, lime-green dress, with a cape. She completed the look with a set of open-toed high heels. Mel, 49, looked—well—sporty, as she rocked a tight black top with cutouts, and a pair of black pants with a white stripe down the center (resembling athletic leggings). While her Spice Girl bandmate wore heels, Mel rocked a pair of white sneakers.

Emma celebrated their reunion by sharing a few photos and videos from their performance on her Instagram. She called it a “special night,” and wrote “Love my girl,” about Mel. Sporty Spice has been in the midst of a summer solo tour, and her setlist usually consists of a few Spice Girls hits. She usually performs “2 Become 1” as well as “Spice Up Your Life” and “Who Do You Think You Are,” per Setlist.fm.

The mini-reunion is certainly a nice surprise, but fans are definitely hoping for the classic girl group to “spice up their lives” once again. The band embarked on a 2019 reunion tour, which had fans overjoyed, although Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. “Posh Spice”) opted to sit that run out.

After the 2019 tour concluded at London’s Wembley Stadium that June, the Spice Girls have still remained close, like when the girl group reunited for Victoria’s Pride collection in 2021. The drop included Spice Girls-inspired merch, with proceeds benefitting AKT Charity Group, which helps LGBTQ+ youth in London.