Shania Twain Slays In LBD & Thigh-High Boots For ‘Fourth In America’ Performance

Shania Twain is a country music superstar, and country music is woven into the fabric of America. However, Shania, 57, is Canadian – but that didn’t really stop her from celebrating the Red, White, and Blue during CNN’s The Fourth In America on July 4th. After all, Canada Day took place on July 1, so it was a double dose of patriotic pride for Ms. Twain. She embodied this with a performance of her biggest hit, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman!” For her set, she rocked a little black dress, along with matching thigh-high boots. Her hair was crimped and wild, with dark makeup completing the sexy look.

Ahead of this showing at CNN, Shania had a rough go at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, per Entertainment Weekly. While playing to the Windy City as part of her Queen of Me tour, Shania was in the middle of her song, “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” when she was walking across the stage. As she did so, she slipped and fell down, almost doing a split in the process. “Don’t be stupid, Chicago!” Shania yelled. “You know I love you!” Thankfully, she seemed okay and got back up to finish the song.

@user47399665 Shania Twain concert was amazing! She nailed it but God doni love to see people fall! She was fine!!! ♬ original sound – Athena Grace

CNN’s The Fourth In America is part of America’s 247th-anniversary celebration. Hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC (with CNN’s Victor Blackwell and Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego), the event features musical performances from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, Brad Paisley, Ludacris, and Coi Leray.

CNN’s celebration is an international affair, with Americans, Canadians, and Brits – oh my! While America observes July 4th as its Independence Day (with the adoption of the Declaration of Independence), Canada celebrates its own sovereignty on July 1. The day celebrates the Constitution Act of 1867, which united the Canadian providences under the single banner of Canada. The Canada Act of 1982 saw the British grant Canada’s request to patriate Canada’s constitution, ending the power of the British Parliament to amend the constitution. Canada Day was first called Dominion Day, before it was rebranded as Canada Day in ’82 (per Mental Floss.)