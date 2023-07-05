Kailyn Lowry Seemingly Slips & Confirms Birth Of Baby No. 5 During Podcast Interview: Listen

Kailyn Lowry slipped up during a podcast episode and seemed to confirm the news that she gave birth to her fifth child late last year!

Kailyn Lowry and sons
Image Credit: MEGA

Kailyn Lowry, 31, has been reluctant to admit she may have given birth to her fifth child. But in the Wednesday, July 5 episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with Vee Torres, she seemingly slipped and confirmed the news! When speaking to guest Aurora Culpo of The Culpo Sisters, she explained that she was watching an episode of the TLC show while in the hospital to give birth. “I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” the Teen Mom 2 star explained. “Oh my God!” exclaimed Aurora, seemingly stunned, though Kailyn continued to explain the episode she saw without pausing for an explanation.

The clip was swiftly reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room via Instagram, where fans took to the comments thread to discuss Kailyn’s seeming slip-up. “At this point I don’t think she cares if we know she just doesn’t want to talk about it openly,” remarked a follower, while another commented that the reality star doesn’t, “care what we all think. She’s keeping this one private.” “Kail done slipped up again” exclaimed a third, alongside a row of laughing emojis. A fourth quipped, “Longest soft launch in history.”

Kailyn Lowry and sons
Kailyn is seen out with three of her children. (MEGA)

While Kailyn has remained mum on the matter, refusing even to confirm a pregnancy, a source told the U.S. Sun in February that Kailyn had given birth to her fifth child, another son, back in November of 2022.  The baby joined four siblings Isaac, 13, (whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera,) Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez. She reportedly welcomed the baby with current boyfriend Elijah Scott.

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” an insider told the outlet. “She has only told close family and friends.” According to The Sun, Kailyn took a mysterious two-week break from her podcast during the second two weeks of November, claiming it was to spend time with her sons.

