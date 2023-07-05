Shirtless Jon Hamm, 52, Kisses Bikini Clad New Wife Anna Osceola, 35, On Spanish Honeymoon: Photos

Jon Hamm, 52, is living it up as a married man! In new photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Mad Men star was seen shirtless and looking fully content while kissing his new wife Anna Osecola, 35, during their honeymoon in Spain. The actor rocked a mint green pair of swim trunks, and Anna slayed a tiny yellow bikini with sandals while puckering up with her hubby. She wore her hair long and wavy while walking along the rocky shore with her man, with later photos showing her hair wet after plunging into the water.

Jon and Anna married in Big Sur, California, in a romantic June 24 ceremony. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been dating after meeting on the set of the Mad Men finale in 2015 — but their romance was confirmed by Us Weekly in June of 2020. By February of 2023, reports emerged that the couple was engaged. “The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have so much fun together and already feel married.”

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, however. Jon opened up to Howard Stern in September of 2022, admitting that he was feeling “very settled and comfortable” with his life and his relationship with Anna. “I’m in a relationship right now and … it’s comfortable, it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” he told the shock jock during an episode of The Howard Stern Show.

“And it’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist, and unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody, like, that’s so important to you — like a mother — so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability.” Jon previously shared that his mother Deborah Hamm died of colon cancer when the actor was just 10 years old.