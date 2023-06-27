Jon Hamm, 52, Revealed Potential Baby Plans Just Before Marrying New Wife Anna Osecola, 35

Jon Hamm, 52, gave fans a hint at his baby plans with Anna Osecola, 35, whom he married over the weekend, in a recently recorded podcast interview. The actor appeared on the latest episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi before he got hitched and when the topic of starting a family with his new wife came up, he admitted it’s possible. However, he still remained vague.

“The life you created and you made happen – because no one gave you anything on a platter – it is such a wonderful thing to see you embrace. And whether it leads to having a family, creating a family…” host Bruce said before Jon replied with, “TBD, TBD…”

“This is the exciting part of life and it’s a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase and ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he added. The new husband also said he was “excited” for what his future with Anna will bring.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive,” he said. “I suppose there’s two ways to look at anything like that, which is like ‘oh, what if it’s terrible,’ but the other way is like ‘this is meant to be something wonderful.’ So you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been. It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope – and it’s the journey and it’s exciting.”

Jon also gave some insight into the wedding planning process. “[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope – and it’s the journey and it’s exciting,” he explained. “All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things. But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week ago or so, where this sort of calm settled over me.”

Jon’s new podcast interview was published three days after he and Anna, whose engagement was reported earlier this year, had their wedding, which had some Mad Men aspects to it. Since the lovebirds met on the set of the show in 2015, they made sure to have some themed details, including Mad Men drinks, during the reception. There was also a mini reunion when some of the cast members of the show showed up as guests, including John Slattery.