Jon Hamm Marries Anna Osceola In Big Sur: Photos

Jon Hamm, 52, is a married man! The actor exchanged vows with his former Mad Men costar Anna Osceola in a gorgeous seaside wedding at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, CA on Saturday. Photos from the outdoor ceremony were shared by TMZ and showed off the bride and groom looking amazing.

Jon wore a classic black tuxedo and Anna wore an eye-catching strapless white gown. She also had her long hair down and parted in the middle, and wore modest jewelry and makeup. The new husband and wife were photographed walking arm in arm in front of all their supportive guests as well as sharing a kiss while at their outdoor altar.

As far as wedding details go, there were reportedly Mad Men-themed drinks served at the reception and a list of A-list stars on the guest list, including Billy Crudup, Tina Fey, and Paul Rudd. Mad Men‘s John Slattery was also in attendance, making it an epic Mad Men reunion. As far as music goes, the walk up song was reportedly the theme to the 1967 film, You Only Live Twice.

Jon and Anna’s wedding comes one year after they got engaged. The lovebirds first met in 2015, when they starred on Mad Men together. She played a receptionist in the series finale of the show and clearly made a lasting impression. The first time they were seen hanging out together was in 2017. Although they remained mostly private, they were also seen picking up groceries together in early 2020, and their romance only progressed from there, leading to their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022.

Before marrying Anna, who has appeared in a number of television series and films, Jon was in a longtime relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997-2015. He was then romantically linked to Lindsay Shookus, who was previously linked to Ben Affleck, in 2019. They were seen on a few outings in the New York City area but never confirmed a relationship.