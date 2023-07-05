Brittany Cartwright Rocks Fendi Swimsuit In Mexico After 40 Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Thirst Trap’

Brittany Cartwright looked beautiful as she enjoyed a fun-filled boat ride in Mexico on Saturday, July 1. The reality star, 34, showed off her 40-pound weight loss in the sexy, black Fendi bathing suit shots with her reality star and influencer gal pals. She completed the photo set with a flirty caption. “Is it still called a thirst trap if you’re married? Cabooooooo lol,” she wrote.

Brittany posed on the front of the boat for two photos. In the first shot, she smiled, while looking at the camera, and she looked amazing in her swimsuit, completing the outfit with black, high-heeled sandals. In the second shot, she adjusted her hair while holding onto her sunglasses. The last photo was a group shot of her and all her girlfriends looking out at the ocean in their bathing suits, looking like they may have been ready to hop in.

Brittany’s husband Jax Taylor clearly thought she looked fabulous in the photos, as he commented with three fire emojis. Other fans were also complimentary with one, sharing kind words, but also a request. “You look beautiful but please take those heels off on that beautiful boat deck,” they wrote.

The Vanderpump Rules alum has been very open about her weight loss since partnering with Jenny Craig, even being featured in a commercial for the brand. The commercial featured her on day one, after three months, and then six months, when she revealed that she had lost 40 pounds.

Brittany credited the company with helping her with her weight loss after welcoming her first child Cruz Michael Cauchi in 2021. “I struggled to lose my baby weight, and my confidence was at an all-time low. Jenny helped me turn everything around. With their delicious food and personal coaching, the weight came right off. Now, I’m looking and feeling like myself again,” she said in the ad.