Shania Twain Slips Then Keeps Going With No Break During Chicago Concert: Watch

Bow down to the queen! Shania Twain proved she is the utmost professional after she fell on stage during her concert on Saturday night and made sure that the band played on! The Grammy-winning country music star, 57, was performing her hit “Don’t Be Stupid” at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Chicago on July 1 when she took a tumble and landed on her rear, as seen in the video below. Shania didn’t miss a beat, though, as she kept belting out the tune, got back up and impressed the already-ecstatic crowd!

The stunning star, currently on her Queen of Me Tour, was rocking a shimmering silver ensemble featuring a sky-high slit during the incident. As she walked across the stage in front of one her bandmates, Shania’s knees buckled and she feel on her keester. It appeared like a fall of that nature would be plenty of painful, but Shania shook it off with aplomb. She quickly threw up her arm and righted herself to the ear-shattering applause of the audience.

The feat of showmanship comes after Shania recently answered the burning question of whether or not she ever met Brad Pitt after she famously sang about him in 1998’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” She revealed the answer when she stopped by the YouTube show Chicken Shop Date and chatted with host Amelia Dimoldenberg. While the lyrics certainly are a compliment to the star’s good looks, it appeared Brad never had a chance to thank Shania for the shout out in real life.

“I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt,” Shania told Amelia. “I think he’s avoiding me, man, honestly,” she joked. As a refresher, Shania crooned in the song, “Oh-oh, you think you’re special / Oh-oh, you think you’re something else / Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much.” The song was off Shania’s third studio album, Come On Over, and went on to become one of her biggest hits worldwide.

Although her and Brad never had a chance to talk about the song, perhaps Channing Tatum will give her a shout out, as Shania said she would choose the Magic Mike star to name check if she ever decided to reboot the song. “It’s Channing Tatum. I’m trying to think how I would sing that… Okay, so you’re Channing Tatum’ – yeah, that works,” she said to UK Radio Times magazine, per Deadline. As for why she chose Channing, Shania said she it was because she had just witnessed the trailer for his new Magic Mike film and well…that’s reason enough.