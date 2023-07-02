Prince George, 9, Twins With Prince William In A Dress Shirt & Blazer At Cricket Grounds: Photos

Prince William, 41, and his oldest son Prince George, 9, were spotted enjoying the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England on Saturday. The Prince of Wales and the future king both wore similar outfits as they sat in the crowd and watched the fourth day of the Ashes Test. William’s outfit included a gray blazer over a white button-down shirt, and George’s outfit included a black blazer over a white checkered button-down shirt.

The royals appeared to chat with each other as they flashed smiles throughout the event. William also capped off his look with sunglasses to help keep the sun out of his eyes. They were sitting in private box seats along with some other prominent people throughout their time there.

William and George’s outing comes after the former and his younger brother, Prince Harry, came together to honor their late mother Princess Diana at an award ceremony. The siblings, who have reportedly been estranged, made a virtual appearance at the 2023 Diana Awards on Friday to celebrate the new winners of the award that’s been bestowed in Diana’s honor every year since 1999.

William praised “the achievements of these successful young people” and said that it “is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world,” in his video message, which was played first. Harry’s video message, which was played later in the ceremony, mentioned how the successful young people being recognized reminded him of his mom. “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people,” he said. “She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.”

In addition to his latest appearance with George and his video message in honor of his mom, William recently made headlines for his sweet Father’s Day photos with all three of his kids, including George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. In one of the snapshots, Louis had his arms around his dad as all four bright faces of the group looked as happy as could be. “Happy Father’s Day,” the post’s caption read with a red heart emoji.