Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Couldn’t Have Been More Upset’ About Kim Cattrall’s ‘AJLT’ Return Leaking

During a new interview on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy on Jun. 29, Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, who stars in the Sex and The City reboot And Just Like That, told Andy Cohen how she felt after Samantha Jones’ cameo details were leaked. After the Bravo exec told SJP that he was “pissed” that the details were revealed, the 58-year-old said she “could not have been more upset.” The details of Kim Cattrall‘s reprisal of the beloved character were revealed via Variety‘s May 31 report on the hit series.

The blonde beauty, who plays the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw, went on to call the leak a “big bummer” and said that now the show will lack those “fireworks” in the scene. “It’s a big bummer because it would have been so … like fireworks in the middle of it,” SJP said. She also went on to add that they wanted to keep the cameo under wraps to meet the viewer’s expectations. “Also, because we want to make sure that expectations are real,” the mother-of-three continued.

Sarah clued fans in on the moment and called it a “little exchange” between Carrie and Samantha. “It’s a little exchange that is happy,” she gushed. “It says everything about their relationship and other stuff that’s off-camera.” SJP revealed that Carrie and the PR maven “talk all the time” even though it’s not shown on-camera often. Finally, the SJP Collection founder expressed that Samantha’s cameo comes at a “significant moment in the series.” As loyal viewers of the series know, Season 2 of And Just Like That is set to see Carrie rekindle her romance with her ex fiancé Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett).

Just last week, SJP spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Kim’s reprisal in the Max series. “I was really excited about the idea,” she told the outlet one day ahead of AJLT‘s Season 2 premiere. “I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it’s just really nice to see. It’s really nice. I was really pleased.” According to Variety’s report, Kim filmed the scenes on Mar. 22 “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series.” They also claimed that the 66-year-old shot the dialogue without seeing showrunner Michael Patrick King.

One week after SJP broke her silence on Samantha’s cameo, Kim appeared on The View and revealed her thoughts on reprising the role. “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘what can we do?’ and I went, Hmm. Let me get creative,” she explained while on the talk show. “And one of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did.” New episodes of And Just Like That are available to stream on Max each Thursday.