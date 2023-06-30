Michael Douglas Mourns Co-Star & Friend Alan Arkin: He ‘Left An Indelible Mark On Our Industry’

It’s never easy to lose a friend, and Michael Douglas made that abundantly clear as he mourned the loss of his pal, Alan Arkin. “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself on stage with Alan. “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Alan, whose death was confirmed on June 30 at the age of 89, and Michael, 78, starred together in The Kominsky Method, a Netflix television series created by Chuck Lorre. The show followed the relationship between Sandy Kominsky (played by Michael Douglas), an aging acting coach, and his longtime friend and agent Norman Newlander (played by Alan Arkin). While the series garnered critical acclaim and won several awards, including Golden Globe Awards for both stars, Alan abruptly left the show for its final season, with his character passing away as well.

In real life, Alan’s sons — Adam Arkin, Matthew Arkin and Anthony Arkin — released a joint statement to PEOPLE to announce the news on June 30. The message remembered their late father’s legacy and expressed how much they will miss him after his passing. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” the statement read. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Alan was remembered by a slew of colleagues in addition to Michael following the news of his death. “A world without Alan Arkin is … not so great,” Paul Reiser, Alan’s 67-year-old Kominsky Method costar, penned on Twitter. “I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in ‘The Russians Are Coming..’ (‘Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.” Patton Oswalt, 54, tweeted stills of Alan in various movies throughout his career along a heartfelt message. “Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had?” he wrote. “Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP.”

John Cusack, meanwhile, recalled a time when Alan wanted to do a “last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable.” John said he had no doubt that the changes would be great. “This is true – he wanted to re work the scene – a few people got their worried fear faces on – I looked at them kindly but as if they’d gone insane – I said you have Alan Arkin wanting to personalize and deepen this comedy we’re making – I wrote it – he can say whatever the fuck he wants – sit back watch and feel lucky – please,” he tweeted. Alan and John worked on 1997’s Grosse Pointe Blank and 2001’s America’s Sweethearts together.

Actress Jennifer Tilly and actor Michael McKean were also among the list of stars who remembered the late actor. Alan originally was a singer, having formed The Tarriers in 1956. The band, who produced the hit single “The Banana Boat Song”, stayed together for about a decade. Alan then turned to acting, landing off-Broadway roles. He next forayed into the big screen, finding decades-long success. He is known for films such as 1990’s Edward Scissorhands, 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, and 2012’s Argo, to name a few.