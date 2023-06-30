Liv Tyler’s Son Milo, 18, Towers Over Her In New Rare Family Photos From His High School Graduation

Liv Tyler was one proud mama at her eldest child's high school graduation on Friday, June 30. See snaps of the special event here!

Liv Tyler is a proud mom with a tall son! The 45-year-old actress’ 18-year-old son Milo towered over her in a photo from his high school graduation she posted on Instagram on Friday, June 30. As seen below, Milo had several inches over his famous mother as he posed next to her with his little sister, Lula, 6, on his shoulders. The Armageddon actress showed off a proud grin as she stood next to her grown-up son in a bright pink blouse tucked into red paper bag trousers. Meanwhile, Milo looked handsome in a blue suit paired with a white dress shirt and a blue and white checkered tie. “Milo the graduate !!!!!!!” she enthusiastically captioned the post.

Liv, the daughter of rocker Steven Tyler, shared a slew of pics from the super special day to both her Instagram feed and Story. Her second feed post showed Milo posing with a stern look as he held Lula up on his shoulders again. The perks of having an older brother! Lulu looked like she was having the time of her life as she smiled from on top of his shoulders. She donned an adorable pink dress with strawberries printed on it paired with red shoes. “My [loves],” Liv captioned the second pic.

And thirdly — but not finally — the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress shared a solo shot of her 8-year-old son Sailor Gene looking confident as he struck a fun pose in a dove gray suit. Liv shares Sailor and Lulu with her now former partner, Dave Gardner. She shares Milo with her ex-husband Roy Langdon.

Liv then took the celebrations to her Instagram Story, where she showed the commencement pamphlet from The Thatcher School, her son’s alma mater, and a pic of him smiling (a bit shyly!) on stage as he received his diploma.

The actress seemed to go all out for Milo’s graduation party, even obtaining personalized cookies and napkins. Milo’s grandfather, Steven Tyler, appeared to be present for his graduation, as Liv shared a photo of him sitting on the ground while holding a large crystal. It’s unclear if Milo’s dad was present. Congrats Milo!

