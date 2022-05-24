Steven Tyler’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Actress Liv Tyler

Steven Tyler is one of the most famous rockstars of all time. Born Steven Victor Tallarico, the singer broke onto the scene when his band Aerosmith released their self-titled debut album in 1973. For almost 50 years, Steven, 74, has had one of the most distinctive voices in rock, penning tons of classic rock hits, like “Dream On”, “Walk This Way” and many more. While the band had its career ups-and-downs through the 1970s and 80s, the band hit their stride again when collaborating with rap group Run DMC on a remake of “Walk This Way” in 1986, and they penned one of their biggest hits in1998 with “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” Other than Aerosmith, Steven has released a solo album in 2016, and he was also a judge on American Idol for two seasons.

Throughout his life, Steven has fathered three daughters and a son. Some of those kids have even given him grandchildren, and it’s clear he loves being a dad. Find out everything about his four grown-up kids here!

Liv Tyler

Steven’s oldest daughter Liv, 44, has had quite a career herself. Born in 1977 to model Bebe Buell, Liv didn’t learn that the Aerosmith singer was her biological father for years. At the time that Liv was born, Bebe had just ended a relationship with musician Todd Rundgren, and for the early years of her life, Liv believed that Todd was her dad. Liv pieced together that she bore a resemblance to Steven when she just 10 and asked her mom about it, according to Hello. Even though she may not be Todd’s biological daughter, the actress is clearly thankful for both the father figures. “Although [Todd] and my mom weren’t together, he was always a very stable, loving force in my life,” she told The Guardian in 2017. She also explained that her connection to Steven was instantaneous: “I felt a connection in a very strong way when I met him as a little girl and I didn’t know why at first, but I figured it out rather quickly.”

While her dad may be a musician, Liv pursued a very different creative career. She became an actress and starred in tons of classic movies like Empire Records and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. She also starred in Armageddon, which included Aerosmith’s classic “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” on the soundtrack. That’s not the only time that she worked alongside her dad. She was also one of the stars of the band’s 1993 music video “Crazy.”

Liv is also a mother to three kids, making Steven a grandfather. She has one son with her ex-husband, Spacehog singer Royston Langdon, and a boy and a girl with her current husband David Gardner.

Mia Tyler

Steven had his second daughter Mia, 43, with his first wife, the late model Cyrinda Foxe in 1978. Steven wrote the tender lullaby named after his daughter for the band’s 1979 album Night in the Ruts. The song includes lines like “Don’t you cry, the wind she’s a-screaming your name.” Mia’s older half-sister revealed that part of how she realized that Steven was her dad was how similar she looked to her. Mia has revealed that her dad has always been a free spirit. “He’s always had wild hair. He just grew a mustache. He’s like a child. He doesn’t care what people think,” she told Page Six in a 2014 interview.

Mia described herself as a visual artist, but she’s also participated in a wide variety of artistic ventures. She’s been a model for years, and she’s also appeared in movies like Rush Hour 3 and reality shows like Celebrity Fit Club. She’s also a mother to one son with an ex-boyfriend.

Chelsea Tyler

After Steven and Cyrinda divorced in 1987, he married designer Teresa Barrick, and she gave birth to his youngest daughter Chelsea, 33, in 1989. Chelsea has followed in her dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in music. She has performed duets with her dad on stage when she was a young adult. She’s a member of the electronic duo Kane Holler along with her husband Jon Foster. The band’s last single was the 2016 track “Lite Brite.” Chelsea and Jon also have one son.

Taj Monroe Tallarico

After Chelsea, Steven and Teresa had a son Taj, 31, together in 1991. Of all of Steven’s kids, Steven is his most private. Although Steven has posted some pics with his son in them to his Instagram, Taj has mostly stayed away from the spotlight, but he did make an appearance alongside his sister in an episode of Lizzie McGuire, where they both played bystanders, per IMDb. Steven and Teresa ended up splitting up and divorcing in 2006.